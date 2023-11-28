FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead after a Monday night shooting in Cumberland County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday at 10:42 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call for a person shot in the 3000 block of Smith Road in Fayetteville.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a homicide on Smith Road. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

The sheriff’s office said he preliminary investigation revealed a man was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The identity of the victim is being withheld until his family is notified.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.