1 dead after motorcycle and car collide in Fayetteville

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they are investigating a deadly crash that involved a motorcycle Friday evening.

The wreck was reported just after 6:05 p.m. along Raeford Road near Ireland Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

A sedan and motorcycle were involved in the wreck, the news release.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died, police said. The name of the motorcyclist was not released.

Outbound Raeford Road between Ireland Drive and Faison Avenue is down to only one lane while police investigate the wreck.

 Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).  

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar