1 dead after motorcycle and car collide in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they are investigating a deadly crash that involved a motorcycle Friday evening.

The wreck was reported just after 6:05 p.m. along Raeford Road near Ireland Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

A sedan and motorcycle were involved in the wreck, the news release.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died, police said. The name of the motorcyclist was not released.

Outbound Raeford Road between Ireland Drive and Faison Avenue is down to only one lane while police investigate the wreck.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).