FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a shooting at a Fayetteville gas station early Monday morning, according to polcie.

Police said on Monday at 1:26 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Bragg Boulevard to a reported shooting in the area. After arriving, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Valero gas station.

Officers at the scene of a homicide at a Fayetteville gas station. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

Danielle Claire Golcher, 19, of Hope Mills was pronounced deceased. police said her family was notified.

A man arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978.

