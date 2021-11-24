1 dead after slamming vehicle into concrete bridge support in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a crash late on Tuesday in Fayetteville, police announced Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash along Rosehill Road near Walstone Road at approximately 10:47 p.m.

The preliminary investigation has so far revealed that the driver was traveling on Rosehill Road when they crashed their vehicle into a concrete bridge support. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time pending next-of-kin notification, officials said.

Rosehill Road was closed from Walstone Road to Hickory Hill Road for approximately three and a half hours.

Anyone with information regarding this crash investigation is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at (910) 987-4510 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.