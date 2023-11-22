FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead after he was shot in Fayetteville late Tuesday evening, according to police.

On Tuesday at 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Broadmore Drive in Fayetteville to reports of shots fired. After arriving, police found a man in front of the home and he was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police are withholding his identity until family members are notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at 910-705-2141. If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.