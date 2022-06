FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Gillis Hill Road in Fayetteville is shut down after a deadly three-car crash, police said.

The Fayetteville police department said one person was pronounced dead on scene and three others have been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Gillis Hill Road has been closed between Raeford Road and Stoney Point Road.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.