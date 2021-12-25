1 dead following Christmas Day shooting in Fayetteville, homicide not random police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One adult is dead after he was shot multiple times in Fayetteville on Christmas morning, police say.

The Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Beebe Estate Circle at 6:39 a.m. Christmas Day, and found one adult male who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on-scene.

Police also said his killing does not appear to be random.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until his next of kin is notified.

An investigation is underway and CBS 17 will update this article when more information becomes available.

