Fayetteville police at the intersection of Stanberry Street at Primrose Drive on Saturday. Photo from Fayetteville Police Dept.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after a daytime shooting along a neighborhood street in Fayetteville late Saturday morning, police said.

The incident was reported just before 11:50 a.m. as gunfire in the area of Stanberry Street at Primrose Drive, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

“Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound,” the news release said.

EMS crews took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Photo from Fayetteville Police Department

“Homicide detectives are on scene, as this is an active investigation,” police said as of 2:15 p.m.

Crime scene tape could be seen near the intersection of Stanberry Street and Primrose Drive, according to a photo from police. Officers also appeared to be blocking a road in the area, which is in a neighborhood off Murchison Road a few blocks north of E.E. Smith High School.

The victim’s name will be released after his relatives are notified, police said.

The news release said anyone with information about the deadly shooting should contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.