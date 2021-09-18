1 dead in Cumberland County homicide, shooting not random, sheriff’s office says

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead and another injured following a shooting at an intersection in Cumberland County early Saturday morning, the local sheriff’s office said.

At 1:13 a.m. deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of McDonald Road and US Highway 301 South in Cumberland County.

Upon arrival, two adult males had been shot, with one pronounced dead on-scene. The other was transported by ambulance to a local hospital due to a gunshot wound to the leg.

There was an additional person found near the county line by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, but neither sheriff’s office has confirmed how that party is involved at this time.

According to Cumberland County’s release, its preliminary investigation reveals the homicide is not random.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.