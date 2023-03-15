Fayetteville police and fire in the 5400 block of Yadkin Road after a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday night. Photo courtesy: Fayetteville Police Dept.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Wednesday night in Fayetteville, according to police.

On Wednesday at 7:35 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to the 5400 block of Yadkin Road for a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling on Yadkin Road when it hit another vehicle.

Officers said shortly before 10:45 p.m., Yakin Road reopened.

The crash is the second deadly wreck involving a motorcycle in Fayetteville in the last 10 days.

Luis Pizarro, 34, of Fayetteville, was found dead by officers in the roadway of South Reilly Road on the evening of March 6. Police said his motorcycle collided with at least one other car.

The investigation is ongoing and police will release more information when it becomes available.