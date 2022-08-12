FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was killed in a Fayetteville shooting involving a stolen gun, according to police.

Police said around 8:13 p.m. on Thursday they responded to a robbery where a gun was stolen in the 200 block of North Windsor Drive. Then around 8: 20 p.m. Officers said they responded to a shooting in the 200 block of South Windsor Drive.

When they arrived, officers said they found the victim who was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Officers said the suspect “the suspect robbed a family member of a handgun” and then fled and then “opened fire on a residence in the 200 block of S. Windsor Drive” before running away.

According to police, the suspect was last seen in the 1200 block of Ramsey Street.

Officers are currently searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).