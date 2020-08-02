1 dead in Fayetteville shooting, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they were investigating a deadly shooting late Saturday night.

The incident, which was reported as a shots fired call in the area of South C. Street and McDaniel Street, was reported to the news media around 11:15 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man dead, lying in the road.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area and to use alternative routes.

No other information was released by police.

