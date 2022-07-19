HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot to death in a Hope Mills restaurant parking lot Tuesday night, Hope Mills police confirmed to CBS 17.

Holly Springs police, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and local EMS responded to Grandson’s Restaurant located at 327 Chicken Foot Road just after 8:30 p.m. to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival crews found a 38-year-old man dead in a vehicle, Holly Springs Chief of Police Stephen Dollinger said.

His identity has not yet been released.

A CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed there were 37 evidence markers in the parking lots of the restaurant and the truck being investigated was half draped-over by a type of sheet.

No other information is available at this time.