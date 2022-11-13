FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say a man is dead after a shooting at a Fayetteville motel late Saturday night.

At about 11:10 p.m., deputies said they were called to the Carolina Motor Inn on the 2500 block of Gillespie St. in Fayetteville.

(Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies learned that a man had been shot and was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

His identity has not yet been released.

Deputies say the homicide remains under investigation.

They plan to release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers’ information may also be submitted by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.