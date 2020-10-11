1 dead after crashing into tree during chase with NC trooper in Fayetteville, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver died in a single-vehicle crash during a chase with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol in Fayetteville Saturday night, officials say.

The wreck was reported just after 9:40 p.m. along Roxie Avenue near Faber Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“One occupant of the vehicle has been pronounced deceased,” police said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the chase began around 8:40 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a Ford car for speeding along Cumberland Road in Cumberland County.

The driver initially stopped on the shoulder of Boone Trail near Cumberland Road, a release from the highway patrol said.

“During the trooper’s initial approach of the stopped vehicle, the driver sped away and began traveling north on Roxie Ave. at a high rate of speed,” the news release from troopers said.

As the trooper tried to pass the fleeing vehicle, the driver of the Ford “traveled off the roadway and struck a tree,” the news release said.

The driver died at the scene. There were also two passengers in the car that fled.

“The trooper immediately began rendering aid to the occupants of the vehicle after extinguishing a small fire caused by the crash,” the news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The passengers were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area of Roxie Avenue where the crash happened was closed late Saturday night, police said.

The identity of the person who died will be released after relatives are contacted.

The Fayetteville police traffic unit is investigating the wreck.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to contact 911 or Crimestoppers at 483-TIPS (8477).

