SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Spring Lake police said one person died in a broad-daylight shooting linked to “aggressive driving” over the weekend.

Around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1900 block of North Bragg Boulevard near the intersection with Vass Road, according to a news release from Spring Lake police.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male on the roadway next to a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound,” the news release said.

A silver Chevrolet sedan at the scene had damage from gunfire with at least one window blown out from a shooting.

Alexander Gerome Williams, 31, of Fayetteville died at the scene, police said.

“Aggressive driving played a role in the shooting and all individuals involved in the incident remained on the scene,” the news release said.

No one has been charged. The investigation into the shooting is still underway, police said.

Officials said anyone with information about the shooting should call the Spring Lake Police Department (910) 436-0350 or Fayetteville/Cumberland Crime Stoppers (910) 483- TIPS (8477).