FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man is dead after being shot multiple times, according to Cumberland County deputies.

This happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Belhaven Drive.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the victim died at the scene.

The initial investigation found that this shooting did not appear to be random, according to deputies.

The victim’s identity is not being released until the family is notified.

If you know anything, contact Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).