FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A person is dead and several others are injured after a shooting in Fayetteville, according to police.

This happened just before 11 p.m. on Sunday in the 5000 block of Yadkin Road.

Officers said when they got to the scene, they found a man who later died from his injuries.

Four other people were taken to the hospital, and one person is in serious condition, police said.

According to police, their preliminary investigation found the shooting in the parking lot happened because of an “altercation occurred inside of the establishment.”

Police are still investigating this shooting.

If you know anything, call Detective J. Nevitt at (910) 703-3499 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).