FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist died and his passenger was injured in a crash in Fayetteville Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 3:20 p.m. on Raeford Road at Two Bale Lane, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

The crash happened while a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck was stopped in traffic waiting for a red light, police said.

“… two motorcycles were cutting in and out of traffic, changed lanes when the 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Luther Tyner, collided with the rear of the pickup truck,” the news release said.

Tyner, 33, of Red Springs was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died.

The rear passenger on Tyner’s motorcycle, a 24-year-old Dunn woman, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and was stable Sunday night, police said.

The second motorcyclist ran off the road but was not injured.

Police said anyone who has information about the crash should contact Officer J. Smith at (910) 987-4510 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).