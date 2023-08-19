FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A large fire that ripped through the roof of a Fayetteville building injured a firefighter Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported at 4 p.m. in a building at 829 Gillespie St. that contains at least two businesses, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Fire Department.

Flames were coming through the roof and smoke could be seen from blocks as the structure burned for nearly two hours. Gillespie Street was closed in the area, which is just off I-95 business near Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway, police said.

A second alarm of fire crews was called to the scene after “conditions began to deteriorate,” the news release said.

The fire was still burning around 5:45 p.m., but it was under control.

One firefighter was being treated for heat-related injuries, the news release said.

The American Red Cross has been requested at the scene.

Fayetteville Fire Department Investigation Team will be looking into the cause of the fire.