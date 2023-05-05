FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was found dead during a house fire in Fayetteville Friday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze was reported at 3 p.m. at a one-story brick home at 1310 Chilton Drive, according to Fayetteville Fire Department Fire Marshal T.J. McLamb.

When crews arrived, flames were already showing from the home, McLamb said. He added the fire appeared to be centered in the interior of the home.

During a primary search inside, a person was found dead inside the house, McLamb said.

He said 23 firefighters responded to the fire, which destroyed the interior of the home. The home is located in a neighborhood off Raeford Road near South Reilly Road.

No one else was injured, McLamb said. There was no information released about the person who died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to McLamb.