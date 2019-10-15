Woman dead after shooting at Fayetteville pawn shop’s gun range

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting they are calling “accidental” that happened Tuesday evening at a gun range and left one woman dead.

Just before 6 p.m. police were dispatched to Jim’s Pawn Shop located on 4632 Yadkin Rd. for reports of a shooting. Police say there is also a gun range located at the business.

A woman was found in the indoor shooting range with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

“Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit are actively investigating and request anyone with information contact them,” a police news release said.

There were no other details released.

