HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man ran from a Food Lion after shooting someone he knew Thursday night.

The Hope Mills Police Department said the shooting took place at approximately 10 p.m. at the Food Lion on Hope Mills Road.

After an investigation, police determined that the shooting was the result of a fight between two men — 24-year-old Trey Wactor of Fayetteville and 26-year-old Sylvester McAllister of Lumber Bridge.

Hope Mills police said the physical altercation turned to gunfire when McAllister shot Wactor. In response, police said Wactor did fire back, but missed. McAllister left the scene after shooting Wactor, but later turned himself into the Fayetteville Police Department.

On Friday, police said Wactor is being treated at an area hospital and will be charged with simple assault.

McAllister has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm within city limits.

McAllister is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center and received a $50,000 secured bond.

Hope Mills police also assured their community on Friday that this was an isolated incident between two people who knew each other and there is no threat to the public.