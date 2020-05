CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was injured following a shooting at a motel, deputies said.

It happened Sunday around 11:55 p.m. at the Coliseum Inn on Gillepie Street.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, one person sustained a minor injury.

There is no information on the suspect at this time, deputies said.

If you have any information that might be able to help authorities, please call Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.