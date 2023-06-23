FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person sustained injuries unrelated to a mobile home fire in Fayetteville on Friday morning, according to officials.

On Friday shortly after 6:15 a.m., Fayetteville firefighters responded to a mobile home blaze located in the 700 block of Harvey Dale Drive.

After arriving, units found a mobile home with smoke showing from the exterior of the house. Fire officials said an aggressive interior attack was coordinated to put out the blaze. Officials said the fire is under control and overhaul activities are continuing as of 6:45 a.m.

All occupants were out of the mobile home during the fire. One resident experienced a medical emergency unrelated to the fire, and officials said they are being treated and transported.

The damage is worth $25,000 and the Red Cross was requested to assist the displaced residents.