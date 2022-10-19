FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was killed and another injured in a Fayetteville shooting, police said.

This happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road.

Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victims in a car that had been hit by gunfire multiple times.

One victim died at the scene from his injuries, according to police.

That victim’s identity is not being released until the family is notified, officers said.

Police said another vehicle was hit by the victim’s vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured or involved in the shooting.

Police are actively investigating this shooting.

If you know anything, call Detective R. Vernon (910) 729-2525 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).