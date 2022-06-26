Fayetteville police photo of the scene near the deadly shooting Sunday afternoon.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed during a shooting in Fayetteville on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers from the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Veanna Drive regarding a shooting, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Police say a resident, Douglas Mangum, 30, was shot in the upper torso. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

There is no information on a possible suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.