1 killed in shooting during dispute between tenants and relatives, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a person was shot and killed during an argument Saturday morning.

A shooting was reported at 10:25 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Bonnie Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“Upon arrival, officers located the victim outside the residence who been shot,” the news release said.

Kianna Brown, 22, of the 300 block of Bonnie Street, was the victim, police said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting stemmed from a dispute between tenants and relatives at the residence,” the news release said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact Detective S. Catlett at (910) 818-2543 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

