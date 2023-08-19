FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women were shot in Fayetteville late Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Gillespie Street and Trade Street, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police were told before they arrived that a woman was shot in her stomach.

However, when police arrived at a home on Powell Street, they found two women who were shot.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One victim is in critical condition, and the other victim is stable, police said.

Officers said anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Detective E. Meininger at 910-605-2363. Police said people who have information and would like to remain anonymous, can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.