1 listed as critical, part of road closed after crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A major car crash in Fayetteville Monday critically injured one person and closed part of a road, police said.

The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. on Pamalee Drive near Cora Lee Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Police said the wreck happened as a sedan was traveling east on Pamalee Drive when the vehicle lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. The sedan was then struck by a minivan traveling west on Pamalee Drive, the news release said.

The car’s driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition and will be transferred to UNC-Chapel Hill.

The minvan had three children and two adults inside, but they were not hurt.

Two lanes of Pamalee Drive were closed as of about 7 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now