1 man dead, another wounded in shooting at Fayetteville apartments

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died and another was wounded in a shooting in Fayetteville early Saturday evening, police said.

The incident was reported just before 6:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Galleria Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

One man was shot outside an apartment and died at the scene, police said. Another man was also shot and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated by the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit,” the news release said.

The wounded man was in stable condition after the shooting, police said. The shooting happened in an area just off Pamalee Drive just north of N.C. 24/Bragg Boulevard.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective J. Arrington at (910) 580-8798 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).