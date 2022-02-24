FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating a double shooting Thursday evening that left one man dead and another with life-threatening injuries, a news release said.

Officers responded to the shooting report along the 4600 block of Fen Court just after 6:15 p.m. The scene is near Cliffdale Road and Tradewinds Drive.

Police said they found two men who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of the two later died from his wounds, the release said.

Neither victim was identified.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.