$1 million worth of cocaine seized by Cumberland County deputies

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office seized $1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 on Thursday morning.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white GMC Terrain that was traveling northbound on I-95. Sheriff’s Office K-9 Bolek and his handler assisted with the stop after giving a positive alert for the odor of narcotics.

Approximately 22 kilograms of cocaine was seized from the vehicle, deputies say. The street value of the narcotics is approximately $1 million.

The driver, 22-year-old Jabdiel Perez-Landron of Hartford, Connecticut was arrested for trafficking schedule II by possession, trafficking schedule II by transport and conspiracy to traffic schedule II.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $500,000 secure bond.

Jomar Alberto Ortiz Lopez, 20 of Puerto Rico was arrested for trafficking schedule II by possession, trafficking schedule II by transport and conspiracy to traffic schedule II. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $500,000 secure bond.

Jomar Lopez (left), Jabdiel Perez-Landron (right)

Both are scheduled to appear in court on May 14.