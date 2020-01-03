1 pedestrian killed, another injured in hit-and-run in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian was killed and another was hurt in a hit-and-run Thursday evening in Fayetteville, police said.

Officers responded to the scene at Murchison Road near Country Club Drive around 7:34 p.m. Thursday. They found two pedestrians who had been hit by a vehicle.

Both were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where one of them died, police said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a burgundy passenger car, police said.

Outbound lanes of Murchison Road are closed at Country Club Drive as Fayetteville police investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-433-1807.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now