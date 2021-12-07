Man killed in Fayetteville mobile home fire, arson investigation underway, authorities say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a mobile home fire in Fayetteville on Tuesday morning, fire officials told CBS 17.

(Photo courtesy of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a Fayetteville Fire Department incident report, fire crews responded to a mobile home in the 1600-block of Eureka Avenue at approximately 4:19 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames. The fire took just under seven minutes to get knocked down, according to the report.

A man was found dead at the scene. They have not been identified at this time, fire officials said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the fire investigation and has arson investigators at the scene, according to Sheriff Ennis Wright.