FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was rescued and two were displaced in a house fire early Sunday morning, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

At about 1:57 a.m., fire crews said they were called to the 1600 block of Paisley Ave. near Selkirk Place in the Arran Lakes subdivision in reference to a residential fire.

When they arrived, they said they saw fire coming out of the window on one side of the house.

They said they declared it a working fire and requested additional units to assist.

Crews were told that one person was still in the home, so they made rapid entry to search for and remove the victim, according to the fire department.

They said EMS took the victim to the hospital.

Crews said they quickly brought the fire under control.

Fire officials said there was an estimated $50,000 in damage to the home, displacing two residents.

They said the American Red Cross has been requested to assist.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the fire department.