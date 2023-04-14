FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was seriously injured when a fight turned into a shooting outside a Fayetteville apartment complex Friday night.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. as a fight near the Robbins Meadows apartment complex on Candleberry Court, just off Old Wilmington Road, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

When police were nearing the scene there was a call of gunshots fired.

When officers got to the scene they found one person with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

The wounded person was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The victim was reported as stable Friday night, police said.

The suspects fled the scene. Police later said the victim and suspects knew each other.