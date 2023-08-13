FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they’re investigating after one person was shot early Sunday morning in Fayetteville.
Officers said they responded to the 4300 block of Bragg Blvd. in reference to a shots fired call.
When they arrived, they said they found one person shot in the leg.
That person was taken to the hospital, according to the police department.
A CBS 17 crew at the scene said investigators placed at least 20 evidence markers in the area, most of them for shell casings.
Police told our crew that the shooting happened at a club with more than 50 teenagers in attendance.
They said they were not sure if the location is a legitimate business because there were no markings on the outside of the building that would indicate it is a club for teenagers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department.