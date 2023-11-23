FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot by a police officer in Fayetteville on Thanksgiving Day, according to officers.

The incident was reported before 6 p.m. along Murchison Road, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Murchison Road is closed from Hood Avenue to Jasper Street, police said in a short statement just after 6 p.m.

The incident happened when a Fayetteville police officer was conducting a traffic stop on a driver and was then assaulted, according to Fayetteville police. The person who was shot is at a nearby hospital, police said.

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photos from the scene showed crime scene tape up in the street across from New Life Ministries at 2015 Murchison Road.

The area is a few blocks north of Fayetteville State University on N.C. 210.

Police said drivers should use an alternate route until Murchison Road reopens.

Police at the scene said the North Carolina SBI is investigating the shooting.

No other details were released.