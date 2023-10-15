FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting suspect is on the run in Fayetteville Sunday night, police said.

The incident was reported before 8 p.m. along B Street near Link Street, Fayetteville police told CBS 17.

The location is just a block away from where a man was killed in a carjacking 12 days ago, police said.

In Sunday night’s incident, a male was shot multiple times in the upper body, according to officers.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for treatment and was stable when he was taken from the scene, police said.

The suspect or suspects left the scene on foot running towards Grove Street. The road was closed in the area while police investigated.

Video showed at least 16 evidence markers in the street — the markers are typically used to note where shell casings have fallen after a shooting.

No other information was available.