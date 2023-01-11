FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Wednesday evening near a gas station in Fayetteville, police say.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the Fayetteville Police Department responded to Railroad and Plymouth Streets in reference to a shooting. One person was injured and drove over to Liberty Gas Station on Clinton Road, police said.

Police told CBS 17 that multiple gunshots were found on the driver’s side of the vehicle. The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. However, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.