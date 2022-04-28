FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — One Fort Bragg soldier died and three others were injured when a military vehicle crashed on the post Thursday around noon, officials said.

The vehicle involved and the location of the incident were not disclosed by Fort Bragg officials.

The three injured soldiers were taken to Womack Army Medical Center for further treatment, according to a news release from XVIII Airborne Corps, which is based at Fort Bragg.

The deadly wreck comes nearly eight months after a wreck in a military vehicle also killed one Fort Bragg soldier and injured four others.

“We are saddened by the death of one of our own as a result of a vehicle accident today,” Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes, deputy commanding general of XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, said in the news release.

No information was released about the soldier who died Thursday.

“Our heart goes out to the soldier’s family and friends as we collectively mourn the loss of this soldier,” Mennes said in the news release.

The crash is currently under investigation.