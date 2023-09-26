FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was stabbed at a Fayetteville Dollar Tree on Tuesday afternoon after an argument on a bus that stopped at the scene, police and witnesses said.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. outside the Dollar Tree on South Raeford Road near Gillie Hill Road, according to authorities.

Witnesses told CBS 17 that two arguing men got off a bus at the Dollar Tree — and one then stabbed the other.

The stabbing victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but his condition was not known, police said.

A suspect has been detained, Fayetteville police added.

“They had to have some type of beef going on or something like that,” witness Jonathan McCoy told CBS 17.

The victim had been followed on two different buses, according to witnesses.