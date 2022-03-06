FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A vehicle crash in Fayetteville Saturday night sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and closed a road, the local police department said.

At 10:09 p.m. Fayetteville police responded to a vehicle crash on Pamalee Drive near Van Buren Drive.

Officers initially closed Pamalee Drive between Cain Road and Nutley Drive once EMS was called to transport both drivers who crashed to a local hospital.

Only one of the driver’s statuses was reported in the initial investigation, life-threatening.

Lieutenant Diana Holloway with Fayetteville police told CBS 17 just after 3:30 a.m. that the strip of road reopened around that time, but there is still no update on either driver.