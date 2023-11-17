FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been arrested and three others are wanted in connection to several incidents of vandalism across the downtown Fayetteville area.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded at around 9:57 a.m. on Nov. 9 to the 300 block of Gillespie Street to the Unity Tabernacle Christian Church for a report of vandalism. During the investigation, officers determined that two other locations were also vandalized along the 100 block of Person Street on the same evening, police said.

One week later, officers were sent back to Unity Tabernacle Christian Church for another report of vandalism on Thursday morning. While looking into this incident, it was revealed that six additional locations had been vandalized in the downtown area, according to Fayetteville police.

Investigators reviewed “countless hours of video” to identify a suspect vehicle and four people with ties to the vandalism incident, police said.

Fayetteville police said the downtown video surveillance footage provided probable cause for arrest warrants for the following individuals:

Raybert Robinson (21 years old) of Fayetteville 10 counts of injury to real property, misdemeanor conspiracy and graffiti violation (City Ordinance)

Quantavis Moultrie (21 years old) of Hope Mills 13 counts of injury to real property, misdemeanor conspiracy, graffiti violation (City Ordinance) and injury to personal property

Dominic Smith (18 years old) of Fayetteville 13 counts of injury to real property, misdemeanor conspiracy, graffiti violation (City Ordinance) and injury to personal property

Gabriel Kroes (19 years old) of Fayetteville 13 counts of injury to real property, misdemeanor conspiracy, graffiti violation (City Ordinance) and injury to personal property



Smith has been arrested and booked into the Cumberland County Jail under a $65,000 unsecured bond. As of Friday evening, the other three suspects are still at large, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective B. Gerald at (910) 309-7768.