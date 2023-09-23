FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of burns after fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville Saturday evening, officials said.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. at 2040 Rosehill Road just north of the intersection with Ramsey Street, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the front of the home, the news release said.

More firefighters were then called to the scene.

“The fire was quickly brought under control,” Fayetteville Fire Capt. Robert Hammonds Jr. said in the news release.

One person who was not a first responder was treated nearby for burns and then taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for further treatment, Hammonds said.

The home estimated at $60,000 was destroyed by the fire.

As of 7 p.m., crews were still on the scene making sure the fire was out.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Officials said no one was displaced by the fire.