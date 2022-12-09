BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is still wanted after a Fayetteville felon was busted following a chase that hit speeds of 130 mph over the weekend in Bladen County, officials said.

The incident began Saturday when a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy was checking for speeders along N.C. 211 near the Robeson County line, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The deputy “clocked” one car going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone and pulled it over on N.C. 211 Business, the news release said.

While the deputy was speaking to the two men in the car, the driver fled and a car chase began, officials said.

“The suspect vehicle reached speeds in excess of 130 miles per hour,” the news relese said. “The Bladenboro Police Department were able to deploy stop sticks that resulted in disabling three tires on the suspect vehicle. The vehicle continued to flee and ended up crashing into a light pole.”

Antwan Bryant then fled on foot. Deputies and Bladenboro officers later arrested Bryant in the woods without incident.

A gun was later found in the vehicle.

Jamar Quamel Newkirk, 26, of Bladenboro, was the driver and is currently wanted after he fled from the hospital, the news release said.

Newkirk is facing charges of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by felon, and has outstanding warrants for common-law robbery, deputies said.

Bryant was charged with possession of firearm by felon, habitual felon, fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries.

Deputies said anyone who knows the location of Jamar Quamel Newkirk should contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.