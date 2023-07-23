FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Cumberland County said Sunday afternoon they are looking for a man charged with murder in the shooting death of a Fayetteville man Saturday night.

The homicide was initially reported just after 8 p.m. as a “verbal disturbance” in the 4200 block of Dudley Road, which is near the Cedar Creek community, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the Dudley Road scene and found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Bryant Thomas King, 34, of Fayetteville was later identified as the man who died, the news release said.

Sunday afternoon, deputies said a warrant for first-degree murder was obtained for the arrest of Hamzah Abdullah Thompson, 20, of Fayetteville.

Deputies said anyone who knows the location of Thompson should call 911, or Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).