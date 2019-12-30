1 wounded in Fayetteville hotel shooting, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say one person was shot at a hotel Monday morning.
Police say a call came in around 11:02 a.m. in reference to a shooting at the Baymont Inn & Suites located on 1922 Cedar Creek Rd.
One person was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not yet named a suspect.
This is a developing story.
