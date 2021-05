CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A 1-year-old girl from North Carolina died in a drowning Saturday in Horry County.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office announced Monday evening that Gianna Dawkins was found in a pond near her family on Cheyenne Road in the Conway area.

Officials say the family was visiting from Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Gianna was pronounced dead from asphyxiation due to drowning at the scene.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating the case.